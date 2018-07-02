U.S. SVOD service Acorn has hired former UKTV acquisitions chief Catherine Mackin as its commissioning chief. Mackin will become Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises, the company’s London-based development division.

Mackin, who starts in early July, replaces Shane Murphy, who is returning to Dublin as Group Head of Drama & Comedy at RTÉ. She will oversee Acorn TV’s growing commissioning and co-production slate, which includes titles such as London Kills and the second season of Agatha Raisin.

Mackin spent the last eight years as Director of Programme Acquisitions at UKTV, overseeing their scripted and non-scripted acquisitions, co-productions and pre-sales including Suits, Primeval and Murdoch Mysteries. She was largely responsible for stepping up the Discovery and BBC Studios-backed broadcaster’s move into premium U.S. shows and developing relationships with the major Hollywood studios.She was also Deputy Director of Programming at Ireland’s terrestrial commercial broadcaster TV3.

Mark Stevens, Chief Content Officer for Acorn brands at RLJ Entertainment said, “In the past three years, Shane and his team have established Acorn Media Enterprises as a preferred partner within the production community for high quality international productions, including co-producing deals for ITV’s Girlfriends, BBC’s Keeping Faith and Detectorists, as well as our first commissions of London Kills and Agatha Raisin, Series 2.

“While we are sorry to see Shane leave, we’re thrilled to continue the upward trajectory of AME with a seamless transition to Catherine Mackin. With her strong experience sourcing and delivering successful content across many genres, developing long-term external relationships, and delivering content strategies for terrestrial, cable, satellite and non-linear networks, Catherine is an excellent addition to the RLJ Entertainment family and to continue AME’s growth.”