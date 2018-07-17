ABC is piloting a remake of quirky British game show The Time It Takes with former The Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson.

The U.S. network has ordered the pilot weeks after it was picked up by the BBC for an eight-episode run. It is being produced by Episodes and Flack producer Hat Trick Productions, best known in the UK for making long-running political comedy panel show Have I Got News for You.

The U.S. pilot is being recorded at the BBC studios in Pacific Quay, Glasgow, on August 4 with Scotland-born comedian Ferguson, who previously hosted Celebrity Name Game, taking over the role of Taskmaster’s Joe Lycett. It has been casting for UK-based American contestants to take part. British comedy website Chortle was first report the news.

The show will see members of the public race to answer as many questions as possible within a specific time limit. However, instead of it being a pre-determined amount of time, the limits will be set with a difference. For instance, viewers could choose to answer questions in the time that it takes for Tower Bridge to come all the way down or to solve a Rubik’s cube underwater or unwrap an entire family pack of toffees. Other silly challenges include figuring out whether it would take longer to pack an air bed back into a box or fill a welly boot with custard using a turkey baster.

The winners of the quirky quiz will receive a dream holiday, while the losers will only take home a tea towel.