Sara Haines is the latest to pass through The Revolving Door of The View. This morning she performed the traditional “bittersweet” announcement on the broadcast, noting that she is leaving for “the best reason”: Haines will host the third hour of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan.

ABC

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman and CNN contributor Ana Navarro immediately took the lead in the replacement name game, among sources with knowledge of the thinking at ABC News, which is said to be seeking a second conservative host to keep Meghan McCain company. The View now has two vacant panelist chairs; Haines’ announcement follows by four days the news that three-year co-host Paula Faris is leaving the show, and her weekend GMA duties, for a new assignment that includes contributing to Good Morning America and a podcast on faith.

The speculation could go on for quite a while; ABC typically does not announce the new lineup until shortly before the show’s new season starts, right after Labor Day holiday. The show’s annual host-changeover soap opera is among reasons the ABC News daytime talker remains a darling of the media.

Among recent headline-generating comings and goings: Sherri Shepherd, who had been a panelist since 2007, threw in the towel in 2014, joined by short-termer Jenny McCarthy, and the only-just returned Rosie O’Donnell. Short-termers Rosie Perez, and Nicolle Wallace bowed out in 2015; Wallace is now tearing up the turf at MSNBC. Raven-Symone, Michelle Collins and Candace Cameron Bure were out in 2016. Jedediah Bila was gone in 2017, and now Faris and Haines departed this year.

Breaking the news to show viewers this morning, Haines said she was leaving “for the best reason” but insisted she was not done being grateful to the program for catapulting her career.

“I have watched the show since it began. Look at who I am flanked by!” Haines said. “There are days I go to look at Whoopi and I can’t finish the sentence because I remember – it’s Whoopi Goldberg!”

“Just think about this: only one person will be interrupting you,” Joy Behar said of the move, while McCain told Haines she appreciates that she “always wants to see the bright side of everything. It’s such a gift. I don’t have that.”

They played the video in which Strahan and Haines enthused over each other and their new program, after which, Behar noted dryly, “From that video she doesn’t sound sound like she’s going to miss us too much.”

Nonetheless, she told Haines: “We will miss you. You’re like an Iowa Sunday. That was a compliment.”