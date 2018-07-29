This is not your typical Disney princess tale.

Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson found herself attracted to Bean, the less-than-perfect princess at the center of Matt Groening’s animated comedy-fantasy series, Disenchantment.

“I would have auditioned for anything with Matt’s name on it. I didn’t know how great this would be,” said Jacobson in comments today during the Television Critics Association press tour. “Bean is a different princess. She’s flawed and gets fucked up. I find it so relatable.”

The 10-episode series, which debuts Aug. 17, follows the misadventures of Bean and the gang which are voiced by a notable cast of comedic actors. Jacobson is joined by Nat Faxon and Eric Andre voice Elfo and Luci respectively.

“It’s the role I was born to play,” said Andre, “He’s an instigator. He’s the literal and figurative devil on her shoulder, and I am a demon from hell in real life. It’s awesome.”

The series has the oddball trio will encountering ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of other fantastic creatures who filled Groening’s sketchbook, but didn’t have a place in his long-running animated series, The Simpsons.

“I’ve always loved fantasy storytelling since I was a kid,” Groening said. “Fractured Fairy Tales, The Wizard of Oz …The big influence, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s really fun to create your own universe and populate it with characters.”

Jacobson delivered the funniest line of the afternoon. Asked if she had noticed the disproportionately low number of lead roles for women, she deadpanned, “I have noticed a little bit. It’s crossed my mind a couple of times.”

The voice cast also includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.