“9-1-1 what’s your emergency?”. That is the voice of new series lead Jennifer Love Hewitt as 911 operator Maddie in Fox’s breakout crime drama 9-1-1, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

We’re getting the exclusive first look at Season 2 in two promos that will premiere tonight during the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which airs at 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET on Fox. It’s the network’s official kick-off to the Season 2 marketing campaign.

The first promo above opens with Hewitt’s voice as her character answers a 911 call at the emergency dispatch center when an 8.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles. Hewitt’s character helps fill the void left by the departure of Connie Britton, who played 911 operator Abby Clark in Season 1, and whose voice was heard in many, if not all of the Season 1 trailers. Britton had a one-year deal.

The promo below titled “Have you ever seen anything like this?” is an almost-too realistic look at LA in the immediate aftermath of the major quake, with stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. Both 45-second promos are set, appropriately, to Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move.”

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Hewitt will join series stars Bassett, Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

The procedural drama is Fox’s No. 1 show, averaging more than 15 million viewers per episode, and was last season’s No. 2 new drama series overall.

For its second season, the series is moving from its Season 1 Wednesday night slot to Monday nights following a two-night premiere beginning Sunday, September 23 following NFL football.