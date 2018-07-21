We possibly spoke too soon: The battle between 21st Century Fox and Comcast for ownership of Sky could have hit a bump in the road as a result of Boris Johnson’s resignation as Foreign Secretary.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock, who has overseen the takeover from a political level, has been named Health Secretary in Theresa May’s government. He replaces Jeremy Hunt, who was named Foreign Secretary after Johnson resigned over the PM’s Brexit strategy. Hancock was thought to be on the brink of finally giving Rupert Murdoch’s Hollywood the final greenlight to buy the 61% of the European pay-TV firm that it currently does not own.

He has been replaced as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport by attorney general Jeremy Wright QC MP, a man with little to no experience in the media sector.

This means a decision could well be delayed in light of the turmoil within the Conservative government. The consultation process for these undertakings closed last week and as expected to be made public in the next few days, before Johnson’s departure lead to the government shakeup.

However, the Brexit turmoil is unlikely to stop Comcast lodging a formal $31B bid for Sky this week, which itself could lead to a major bidding war for the Bulletproof broadcaster between the Brian Roberts-run firm and Rupert Murdoch’s studio

This week just got a little bit longer for all parties.