The 70th annual Emmy Awards nominations were announced this morning at the TV Academy’s home base in North Hollywood, with HBO’s epic Game of Thrones leading the way with the most noms with 22 including in the marquee Best Drama race, followed by NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld with 21 apiece.

Netflix led the away among networks with 112 total noms, followed by HBO (108) and NBC (78).

The top categories, repping the best television of the year in 122 total primetime and creative arts categories, was announced by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold. Below is the list of noms in the top 12 categories. Keep refreshing as we add the full list.

After this morning’s unveiling, final Emmy voting gets underway August 13 and concludes August 27. The Creative Arts Awards this year are September 8-9, with the Primetime Emmy Awards set for Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NBC is broadcasting this year’s primetime show, co-hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

FX Networks

The Crown

Netflix

Game of Thrones

HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Stranger Things

Netflix

This Is Us

NBC

Westworld

HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

FX Networks

Barry

HBO

Black-ish

ABC

Curb Your Enthusism

HBO

GLOW

Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Silicon Valley

HBO

Unnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

National Geographic

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

FX Networks

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Showtime

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

Hulu

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

NBC

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

USA

Laura Dern, The Tale

HBO

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Netflix

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

NBC

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Netflix

Sarah Paulson American Horror Story: Cult

FX Networks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

ABC

Ted Danson, The Good Place

NBC

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO

Donald Glover, Atlanta

FX Networks

Bill Hader, Barry

HBO

William H. Macy, Shameless

Showtime

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

FX Networks

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Allison Janney, Mom

CBS

Issa Rae, Insecure

HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

ABC

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie

Netflix

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

NBC

Ed Harris, Westworld

HBO

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

FX Networks

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

NBC

Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Netflix

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

BBC America

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

BBC America

Keri Russell, The Americans

FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

HBO

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Netflix

Ann Dowd The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

HBO

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Netflix

Thandie Newton, Westworld

HBO

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

HBO

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

HBO

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Netflix

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Showtime

Matt Smith, The Crown

Netflix

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman Show

Variety Talk

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: ACS

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose