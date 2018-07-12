The 70th annual Emmy Awards nominations were announced this morning at the TV Academy’s home base in North Hollywood, with HBO’s epic Game of Thrones leading the way with the most noms with 22 including in the marquee Best Drama race, followed by NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld with 21 apiece.

Netflix led the away among networks with 112 total noms, followed by HBO (108) and NBC (78).

The top categories, repping the best television of the year in 122 total primetime and creative arts categories, was announced by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold. Below is the list of noms in the top 12 categories. Keep refreshing as we add the full list.

After this morning’s unveiling, final Emmy voting gets underway August 13 and concludes August 27. The Creative Arts Awards this year are September 8-9, with the Primetime Emmy Awards set for Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NBC is broadcasting this year’s primetime show, co-hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Deadline will have full coverage all day of the nominees, the snubs and surprises, with analysis and reactions.

The full list of noms is on the Emmy site here, and we’re updating below.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans
FX Networks

The Crown
Netflix

Game of Thrones
HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

Stranger Things
Netflix

This Is Us
NBC

Westworld
HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta
FX Networks

Barry
HBO

Black-ish
ABC

Curb Your Enthusism
HBO

GLOW
Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video

Silicon Valley
HBO

Unnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Netflix

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
National Geographic

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
FX Networks

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Showtime

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
Hulu

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
NBC

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
USA

Laura Dern, The Tale
HBO

Michelle Dockery, Godless
Netflix

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
NBC

Regina King, Seven Seconds
Netflix

Sarah Paulson American Horror Story: Cult
FX Networks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
ABC

Ted Danson, The Good Place
NBC

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
HBO

Donald Glover, Atlanta
FX Networks

Bill Hader, Barry
HBO

William H. Macy, Shameless
Showtime

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
FX Networks

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video

Allison Janney, Mom
CBS

Issa Rae, Insecure
HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
ABC

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie
Netflix

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
NBC

Ed Harris, Westworld
HBO

Matthew Rhys, The Americans
FX Networks

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
NBC

Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown
Netflix

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
BBC America

Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
BBC America

Keri Russell, The Americans
FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
HBO

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Netflix

Ann Dowd The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
HBO

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Netflix

Thandie Newton, Westworld
HBO

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
HBO

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
HBO

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

David Harbour, Stranger Things
Netflix

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Showtime

Matt Smith, The Crown
Netflix

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show

Variety Talk

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Limited Series

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: ACS
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose