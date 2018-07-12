The 70th annual Emmy Awards nominations were announced this morning at the TV Academy’s home base in North Hollywood, with HBO’s epic Game of Thrones leading the way with the most noms with 22 including in the marquee Best Drama race, followed by NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld with 21 apiece.
Netflix led the away among networks with 112 total noms, followed by HBO (108) and NBC (78).
The top categories, repping the best television of the year in 122 total primetime and creative arts categories, was announced by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold. Below is the list of noms in the top 12 categories. Keep refreshing as we add the full list.
After this morning’s unveiling, final Emmy voting gets underway August 13 and concludes August 27. The Creative Arts Awards this year are September 8-9, with the Primetime Emmy Awards set for Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NBC is broadcasting this year’s primetime show, co-hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.
Deadline will have full coverage all day of the nominees, the snubs and surprises, with analysis and reactions.
The full list of noms is on the Emmy site here, and we’re updating below.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
FX Networks
The Crown
Netflix
Game of Thrones
HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
Stranger Things
Netflix
This Is Us
NBC
Westworld
HBO
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
FX Networks
Barry
HBO
Black-ish
ABC
Curb Your Enthusism
HBO
GLOW
Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video
Silicon Valley
HBO
Unnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Netflix
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
National Geographic
Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
FX Networks
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Showtime
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
Hulu
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
NBC
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Netflix
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
USA
Laura Dern, The Tale
HBO
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Netflix
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
NBC
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Netflix
Sarah Paulson American Horror Story: Cult
FX Networks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
ABC
Ted Danson, The Good Place
NBC
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
HBO
Donald Glover, Atlanta
FX Networks
Bill Hader, Barry
HBO
William H. Macy, Shameless
Showtime
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
FX Networks
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video
Allison Janney, Mom
CBS
Issa Rae, Insecure
HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
ABC
Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie
Netflix
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Netflix
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
NBC
Ed Harris, Westworld
HBO
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
FX Networks
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
NBC
Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Netflix
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
BBC America
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
BBC America
Keri Russell, The Americans
FX Networks
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
HBO
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Netflix
Ann Dowd The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
HBO
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Netflix
Thandie Newton, Westworld
HBO
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
HBO
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
HBO
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Netflix
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Showtime
Matt Smith, The Crown
Netflix
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show
Variety Talk
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: ACS
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose