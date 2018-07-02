HBO has ordered a second series of 2 Dope Queen specials featuring Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson based on their hit comedy WNYC podcast. The four new hour-long specials are slated to premiere in 2019.

The duo’s first series of specials debuted to critical acclaim last February. Tig Notaro directed the four shows, which featured special guests Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jon Stewart.

HBO

Launched in 2016, 2 Dope Queens is a weekly standup and storytelling podcast that features Williams and Robinson, along with their friends and favorite comedians, talking about sex, romance, race, hair journeys and living in New York.

Williams will next be seen as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in J.K. Rowling’s upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She recently wrapped production on Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart opposite Jason Sudeikis and Lisa Kudrow and Patrick Brice’s Corporate Animals opposite Demi Moore and Ed Helms. Her previous credits include The Incredible Jessica James, People Places Things, The Daily Show, HBO’s Girls, and the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe.

Robinson, author of the New York Times bestseller You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain, was a staff writer for the final season of Portlandia, appeared on the series Search Party and Broad City, and hosts the critically-acclaimed WNYC Studios podcast Sooo Many White Guys. Robinson will appear in the film What Men Want next year. Her sophomore book, Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, will be published by Dutton on October 16.

Season one of 2 Dope Queens was executive produced by Phoebe Robinson, Jessica Williams, Amy Aniobi, Carrie Byalick, Chenoa Estrada, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen Turner and David Martin; executive producers also included Ravi Nandan and John Hodges.