EXCLUSIVE: Ziggy Marley and Paramount Pictures are developing a biopic on his father Bob Marley, the musical legend who brought reggae into the mainstream. Bob Marley died of cancer at the age of 36 but in that short lifetime, he changed the landscape of music, introducing generations to reggae music with such hit songs as Get Up, Stand Up, One Love No Woman, No Cry , Could You Be Loved, Buffalo Soldier, Jammin and Redemption Song.

The accomplished Jamaican singer-songwriter, who died in 1981, had a father who was caucasian and because of that found himself discriminated against in his country. Although he rose to great fame and fortune, Bob Marley never forgot where he came from. He remained humble until the end of his life. And the power he achieved in music will never be forgotten.

Ziggy Marley is a successful musician in his own right as well as a producer. Ziggy’s early immersion in music came at 10 years old when he sat in on recording sessions with his Dad.

He also produced the video Bob Marley & The Wailers: Easy Skanking in Boston ’78 and was an executive producer on the documentaries Bob Marley Legend Remixed, Marley, and Marley Africa Roadtrip (the latter for television). He has also guest starred on some TV shows including Charmed and Hawaii Five-O.

Ziggy Marley also won Best Reggae Album at the Grammy’s last year and has won seven other Grammys. He even has a Daytime Emmy under his belt for his original song I Love You Too for the animated children’s series 3rd & Bird. That album also won a Grammy for Best Children’s Album. He’s released 15 albums overall. With his own label Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his master recordings and publishing. He also he produced the albums Easy Skankin’ in Boston and produced/mixed Exodus 40.

Marley, who is repped by WME, also created the graphic novel Marijuanaman. This May, Marley released his most recent album Rebellion Rises.