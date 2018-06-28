The millennial-focused streaming service Zeus unveiled the programming lineup for its launch next month, featuring a roster of hosts that include nine-year-old social media phenom Lil Tay and America’s Next Top Model alum Don Benjamin, and celebrity guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, YouTube superstar Jake Paul and rapper Rich the Kid.

The subscription video on demand service debuts July 13 with more than 30 series, offering a mixture of original unscripted and scripted comedy, drama, talk, fitness and dance shows.

There will be original shows from social media standouts and Zeus co-founders King Bach (Your Best Life), Amanda Cerny (A Taste of Dance with Amanda Cerny) and DeStorm Power (Caught Season Two). The Zeus founders will be joined by actress/singer Liane V (Ice Cream), former America’s Next Top Model contestant and actor Don Benjamin (Shirtless Cheffin’) and comedy exes Torrei Hart and Georgia Reign, who together will host Talking Sh*t.

Collectively the creators reach an audience of more than 120 million fans.

“We have assembled amazing storytellers, providing them with the production tools and a top-tier distribution platform to create their premium quality, original passion projects for their millions of fans,” said Co-founder, CEO and President Lemuel Plummer.

Lemuel Plummer Zeus

Here are the highlights:

YOUR BEST LIFE (STARRING KING BACH)

King Bach

With 30 million followers on social media and appearances in multiple hit series and movies, King Bach (aka: Andrew B. Bachelor) is living his best life. Now he wants to show how others are living their best lives too. Host and producer King Bach presents a fun, upbeat, sometimes glamorous, sometimes provocative, and always inspiring walk-through a highly-influential person’s home…or office…or studio…or wherever they feel expresses the very center and power source of their life. Music mogul Snoop Dogg, YouTube superstar Jake Paul and rapper Rich the Kid are among Bach’s first guests.

A TASTE OF DANCE WITH AMANDA CERNY

With more than 35 million followers, Amanda Cerny is ranked as one of the most-followed influencers in the world. An indefatigable creative force, she has starred in, written, directed and produced more than 3,000 comedic skits and music videos. Amanda also loves to dance and wants to share that love with her audience. In each episode of A Taste of Dance, Amanda, will take a dance lesson in salsa, hip-hop, belly dancing and more, from one of the top ten most-followed choreographers in the world. Each episode/lesson will be tutorial in nature and shot in real time, with Amanda and Zeus viewers learning a new dance routine step by step. The end of each episode will culminate with Amanda performing the routine.

Amanda Cerny Zeus

CAUGHT (SEASON TWO)

Over 15 million people watched the first season of Caught across multiple platforms in 2017, ranking it among the most popular internet series of all time and garnering two Streamy Awards. Caught is a hilarious, action adventure series starring, written, directed and composed by DeStorm Power. The second season will be a mixture of song and live-action storytelling and will feature ZEUS superstars King Bach, JaNina, Leli Hernandez and actor Lamorne Morris (New Girls).

DeStorm Power Zeus

LIFE WITH LIL TAY

The new, original docuseries stars 9-year-old Lil Tay and her oversize, rebellious, personality. The breakout social media star took a fast-track to fame, amassing almost 3 million followers on Instagram and attracting profiles on Good Morning America and Nightline.

TALKING SH*T

Torrei Hart, the ex-wife of superstar comedian Kevin Hart, and Georgia Reign, the ex-girlfriend of comedian Michael Blackson, the self-described African King of Comedy, join forces to create a talk show that not only pushes the envelope but blows it up.

ICE CREAM

Produced by and starring singing and comedy sensation Liane V, Ice Cream is a spoof on the Liam Neeson Taken movies. Liane and fellow influencer Janina play friends who are kidnapped and delivered into the hands of diamond thieves who use girls supposedly delivering ice cream to deliver diamonds. When suburban, dad-bodied Papa V, Liane’s real-life dad and social sensation in his own right, finds out his daughter and her friend have been kidnapped, he goes into full – I-have-a-very specific-set-of skills Liam Neeson mode and action-stars his way into becoming the bad guys’ worst nightmare. Model and fellow influencer Don Benjamin (Liane V’s real-life boyfriend) plays the villain.

SHIRTLESS CHEFFIN’

Starring America’s Next Top Model alum and Guess model Don Benjamin, who loves to eat and to cook. Originally a hit on Snapchat, as the title makes clear, in the new, original ZEUS episodes, Benjamin will be cooking without his shirt on, serving up beefcake with actual edible dishes, including triple layer chocolate cake, waffles, pasta, chocolate chip cookies, and more.