YouTube stars Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee have launched their own IMG-backed talent management company to find the next generation of digital stars.

The pair, who have a combined digital reach of over 40M, have launched Margravine with investment from the WME firm. The London-based firm will identify and develop new talent to star online.

Sugg and Lee have been rising YouTube stars for years and also starred in Joe & Caspar Hit the Road, a BBC Worldwide-backed 90-minute film that saw them drive across Europe in a classic old camper van. In 2015, they launched their own production company Raucous Productions and last year partnered with Lionsgate-backed UK production firm Primal Media to develop long-form series.

The company will announce its first tier of talent signings over the coming weeks.

Joe and Caspar said, “We’re excited to launch Margravine. We have been working in the digital space for over eight years now and can’t wait to combine our experience and skill with the strategic guidance of IMG to offer a new management service and bring about a new era of digital talent.”