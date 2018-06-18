YouTube is going global with its premium content service, making it available in 12 new countries including the UK and Canada. The Google-owned company is also launching its YouTube Music service worldwide.

YouTube Premium, which was formerly known as YouTube Red, will launch in Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden as well as in Canada and the UK today. The service will cost $11.99 per month after a free three-month trial.

The service will include a raft of original series including Karate Kid-spin-off Cobra Kai, F2 Finding Football and Blue Ant Digital Studios and Antenna Pictures’ The Sidemen Show, the latter which was first reported by Deadline last month.

Current YouTube Red and Google Play Music members in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico will automatically receive access to YouTube Premium at their current price. Google Play Music subscribers in all other countries will automatically receive access to YouTube Music Premium at their current price.