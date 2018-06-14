YouTube is rounding out cast for its new comedy series toplined by Happy Endings alum Adam Pally and Detroiters star Sam Richardson. Keith David (The Princess and the Frog), Moonlighting alums Curtis Armstrong and Allyce Beasley, Danielle Schneider (The Hotwives of Las Vegas), Neil Casey (Silicon Valley), Sabrina Revelle (Zac and Mia), Rich Sommer (GLOW), and Adriyan Rae (Atlanta) will join previously cast Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) in recurring roles. In addition, Thomas Barbusca (The Mick) will guest star in one episode.

The untitled series, set for a 2019 premiere on YouTube Red, reunites a number of key auspices behind ABC’s comedy series Happy Endings — co-star Pally, creator/executive producer David Caspe, writers Daniel Libman and Matthew Libman, executive producer Jamie Tarses, studio Sony Pictures TV as well as Dustin Davis, Head of Comedy Development at YouTube Originals, who was an ABC comedy current executive working on the series.

Written/executive produced by Daniel Libman, Matthew Libman, Jordan Cahan and Caspe and exec produced by Tarses, the series’ concept is summed up as “every rapper has a crew he can’t live without… and vice versa” and examines how long the crew can survive without being in the limelight.

IMDB

David will play Lafonso, the cheery single father of Alf (Richardson). Despite his food addiction and reclusive lifestyle, Lafonso exudes positivity and an undying devotion to his son.

IMDB

Armstrong is Burt, the lovable sad-sack father of Ronnie (Pally). His lack of self-worth and generally passive demeanor makes him the family’s punching bag time and again.

IMDB

Beasley plays Gayle, the overbearing mom to Ronnie (Pally). She’s a take-no-prisoners woman whose only soft spot seems to be for her beloved dog, Taffy.

REX/Shutterstock

Schneider is Shayna, the snarky sister to Ronnie (Pally) who owns a small chain of candle-selling mall kiosks. She thrives on Ronnie’s pain.

REX/Shutterstock

Casey portrays Craig, the uptight business manager of Lou (Jay Pharoah) who is egregiously uncool. No one shows him any sort of respect (least of all himself).

YouTube

Revelle will play Courtney, high school sweetheart of Alf (Richardson). She has fully moved on with her life and has no interest in Alf’s immature shenanigans.

REX/Shutterstock

Sommer is Zack Chevalier, a lame suburban investment banker who went to high school with Alf and Ronnie. Everything about his life is boring and run-of-the-mill.

REX/Shutterstock

Rae portrays Tasha, Alf’s extremely close cousin who works at the local supermarket.

REX/Shutterstock

Barbusca plays Cade, a teen Instagram star and local celebrity who Alf and Ronnie enlist to bolster their dwindling followers.

David is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency. Armstrong is with Buchwald. Beasley is repped by Henderson Hogan Agency. Schneider is repped by UTA. Casey is repped by UTA. Revelle is repped by Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency. Sommer is with Domain Talent. Rae is repped by Alexander White Agency in the UK. Barbusca is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.