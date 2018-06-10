Season 5 of TV Land’s flagship original series, Younger, wasted no time in tackling the current hot-button topic of sexual harassment in its first episode, with a character whose behavior fits the bill.

“We had the character of Edward L.L. Moore built in. He had previously been there and was really inappropriate with Liza’s character, and we were all in the writer’s room just talking about Harvey Weinstein and everything thing that was happening with hashtag me too,” said exec producer Dottie Zicklin. She admitted that while Moore’s behavior was initially used as a comedic device, “We thought we have to do a little penance and deal with this the way the world is dealing with it.”

The episode, titled #LizaToo, also served as a wake-up call for the rest of the crew. “Everyone on our show also had to re-examine everything that they thought was harmless and funny and had to re-evaluate what that meant,” added star Miriam Shor.

Dottie Zicklin and Shor were joined by EP Eric Zicklin, as well as stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis to close out Austin’s ATX Television Festival.

Another big moment from the season opener happened when Moore, in an effort to save face, revealed to Charles that Liza had been lying about her age and her life.

Though the big unveil certainly adds another layer of complication for Liza and Charles, Foster is happy with the outcome. “I wish that Liza could have told him herself, but in the overall arc in their relationship, I’m really glad that he knows,” she said. “How they deal with it and how their relationship evolves this season, it’s more interesting that he knows right away.”

For the most part, the panelists remained tight-lipped on any season spoilers, though Dottie Zicklin did hint that there were “three relationships that are rekindled this season.”

To sum it up, “This has been the rollercoaster season,” said Mazar. “Everyone has a great story line.”

Younger, which has already been picked up for a Season 6, airs Tuesdays on TV Land.