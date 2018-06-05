TV Land’s flagship original series,Younger, has been renewed for a sixth season, with the news coming just now, announced during the single-camera comedy series’ Season 5 premiere party in Brooklyn. The Season 5 premiere is Tuesday at 10 PM.

Younger, created by Darren Star, stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a woman who lies about her age to get a job in the competitive world of publishing. As her personal and professional lives become irreversibly intertwined, keeping her secret has become increasingly difficult. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis co-star.

Season 4 was the series’ highest-rated and most-watched season yet, ranking as the No. 1 original ad-supported cable sitcom among women 18-49 and women 25-54 according to Nielsen. Its footprint has grown (a pre-show on Facebook Live, a podcast, and a book) as the network has paired back its original series ambitions under Viacom, which is focusing original content on its “core” brands Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount Network.

TV Land’s other original comedy series, Teachers, was renewed for a second season in April 2017 at the same time Younger got a fourth season; its Season 2 has not aired. Another TV Land original comedy series, Nobodies, migrated to Paramount Network after one season on TV Land. There has been no decision yet on its fate.

“Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights,” said Kevin Kay, president of TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network, who announced the renewal with Keith Cox, President of Development and Production at TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network. “We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters.”

Younger is produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.