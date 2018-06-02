Public opinion and data collection firm YouGov has released some results that show a Republican decline in positive impressions of Netflix over the last few months.

In contrast, Democrats had a 15 percent gain in their positive impression of the subscription service.

What’s driving the trends moving in opposite directions? Netflix recently announced a production deal with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. They’ve also added former Obama administration National Security Advisor Susan Rice to the Netflix board of directors.

Netflix also recently added The Break With Michelle Wolf, spotlighting the liberal comedian whose performance at the White House Correspondents dinner outraged many.

Even though there’s a red/blue divide, Netflix is still the No. 2 most popular television network among Americans, and No. 7 on the list of brands where people would be “proud” to work.

Netflix’s general perception score, ranked by YouGov on a scale from -100 to 100, was in the black as of May 31, with Dems registered a 62.8 and Republicans giving it a 41.8.