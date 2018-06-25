The series premiere of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner drew nearly 5 million viewers in Live+3, making it the top summer drama series debut on cable or broadcast. It’s also ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama series premiere since FX’s The People v O.J. Simpson in 2016 (8.3 million).

The June 20 premiere scored well in key demos, with a 1.1 rating in P18-49 and a 1.7 with P25-54 in L+3.

The premiere viewership numbers are up from an average of 2.8 million in Live+same day. With the increase in Live+3, the premiere was the most-watched original series telecast both in the new network’s history and its former iteration, Spike.

Yellowstone’s average premiere audience in Live+same day more than doubled that of Paramount Network’s first scripted drama series, Waco (+156%), and more than tripled the debut viewership of new comedy American Woman.

From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which is under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. Cast also includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Dave Annable, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, Denim Richards, and Michael Nouri.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere at 10 PM Wednesdays on Paramount Network.