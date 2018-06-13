Awkward alum Barret Swatek has booked a recurring role in Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s straight-to-series period drama starring Kevin Costner that premieres this month. From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario), Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which is under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. Swatek will play elegant, attractive, Victoria Jenkins who is married to Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston). She’s wealthy and bored to tears with the life she’s living, and is ready for any kind of excitement. Swatek is known for her role as Ally Saxton on Awkward. She also recurred on American Housewife and 2 Broke Girls, among other credits. She’s repped by Buchwald and Stokes Management.

Defiance alum Tony Curran is set for a recurring role on the upcoming season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Season 6 will see a change of location, moving to New York City from Los Angeles, where it has been based for the past five seasons. Last season wrapped with Ray’s (Liev Schreiber) fractured relationship with his daughter Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) drawing him to New York to make amends for a past wrongdoing. Curran will play NYPD Sgt. Mikey “Rad” Radulovic, a tough, no-nonsense cop. Curran, known for his role as Datak Carr on Syfy’s Defiance, plays Inspector James in Hulu’s drama series The Looming Tower. Curran won the British Independent Film Award as well as the Scottish BAFTA for Best Actor for his work in Andrea Arnold’s Red Road. He’ll next be seen in feature Outlaw King starring Chris Pine. He’s repped by Scott Marshall Partners, Domain Talent and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.