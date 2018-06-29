Abramorama will commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ 1968 classic animated feature film, Yellow Submarine, with a theatrical release July. Helpfully, the film will have the bouncing ball-style lyrics at the bottom of the screen for the first time, allowing audiences to sing along. Is it too much to imagine that most people would remember the lyrics to such Beatles classics featured in the movie from the title song to Eleanor Rigby, When I’m Sixty-Four, Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, and All You Need Is Love?

The hope is to make the tunes more accessible to a younger generation to discover the songs by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Pic was directed by George Dunning, and written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal. Yellow Submarine began its voyage to the screen when Brodax, who had previously produced nearly 40 episodes of ABC’s animated Beatles TV series, approached The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein with a unique vision for a full-length animated feature. Abramorama was retained by Apple Corps Ltd. and UMG to release the film after Abramorama released the terrific Grammy-winning Ron Howard-directed documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years. The distributor has also released music projects involving Neil Young, Pearl Jam and Green Day.

Despite its colorful psychedelic 60s backdrop, Yellow Submarine holds up well as a film. Robert Zemeckis attempted the remake the film as a 3D CGI effort while he was infatuated with animated, but eventually abandoned the idea, deciding some films should be left alone. Re-releasing the original amended for the first time with lyrics at the bottom of the screen seems enough.