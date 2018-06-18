XXXTentacion, a Florida rapper born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy whose sophomore album debuted at No. 1 in March, was killed today in a drive-by shooting outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop. He was 20. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death to the media.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of North Dixie Highway and that they received the first call about the shooting at 3:57 PM ET. Witnesses told TMZ.com that the genre-blending rapper was leaving the dealership parking lot in a black BMW when shots were fired from another car. The suspect vehicle fled, and XXX was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No motive was given for the killing, though the rapper had been in legal trouble recently.

XXX has a long arrest record in South Florida, starting from a young age. He had been awaiting trial on multiple felony charges and allegations of domestic abuse of his pregnant girlfriend. The charges included false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. Reports say his run-ins with law enforcement also included two robberies, assault with a deadly weapon and witness tampering.

XXXTentacion began recording in 2013 and found mainstream success with his 2017 debut album 17, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned some minor-hit singles. His second album ? spent a week at No. 1 in March and featured the hit single “Sad!” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.