Marc du Pontavice’s Paris-based Xilam Animation, has secured a 22.33M euro ($25.9M) capital increase through the selling of new shares to private investors. The funds will be allocated to company expansion and help in the exploration of acquisition and co-production opportunities. Du Pontavice, who founded Xilam in 1999 after leaving French major Gaumont, retains 54.31% of voting rights in the company. Xilam is listed on the Euronext exchange.

Xilam creates, produces and distributes children’s and family entertainment across TV, film and digital media platforms. Arguably its biggest brand is Oggy & The Cockroaches which has been a longtime international success. Others include Zig & Sharko, The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika. The series are broadcast on major networks and platforms in over 190 countries. In 2017, its YouTube content had 2.6B views.

For the capital raise, Xilam issued 446,500 new shares, accounting for 9.09% of the company’s share capital after the transaction. Settlement and delivery of the new shares issued and their admittance to trading on Euronext Paris are scheduled for June 29.

The company has studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City.