Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, and Katherine Barrell were enthusiastically greeted by the “Earpers” fan base during their ATX Television Festival appearance. Before getting the dish on what’s to come this year, the audience was a treated to a sneak preview of season 3.

“There is a confidence and a kick-assness to characterizations,” Andras said on the topic of Season 3. “The team has come together more than ever and this dysfunctional group is fighting together for one goal.”

The Syfy series, based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, will return with reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna (Scrofano) leading her team of outmatched outsider to face monsters, revenants, and their biggest fears as they fight to take down Bulshar before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

“Wynonna is more determined than ever because she and Doc [Holliday] had to do something fairly significant which is giving up their child,” continued Andras. “It really feels like this team is taking on this very definitive goal which is this demon who cursed the Earps in the first place named Bulshar… the stakes and the consequences are bigger this year.”

Following the birth of her child in last season’s finale, it’s befitting that Wynonna’s motivations have shifted. “Now everything is colored with this beautiful new life that is behind everything we say and do,” said Scrofano who was pregnant in real-life during the filming of Season 2.

“All the choices in our relationship in Season 3 have to do with Alice,” Rozon added. “Alice is there so much more even though she’s not.”

On the status of the Waverly Earp-Nicole Haught relationship, Barrell, who plays the latter character, teased “we see them at another stage of their relationship which is being more comfortable and settling into life as a couple. They’re at a new level of comfort and a new level of honesty with each other and with that comes amazing tension. It’s a fantastic thing to see more queer relationships in a real form.”

Since premiering in 2016, the show has amassed a devoted LGBTQ following for its positive and inclusive representation. When asked about how gay is the new season is Andras quipped, “the new season makes RuPaul look like Mike Pence.”

Season 3 of Wynonna Earp premieres July 20 on Syfy