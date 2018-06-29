Netflix has given a 10-episode order to Wu Assassins, martial arts sci-fi crime drama series starring Iko Uwais (The Raid, Star Wars: The Force Awakens). It hails from Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures (24), John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies) and Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels).

Byron Mann (The Expanse) co-stars in the series, slated for an August 8 production start. Steven Fung will direct the first two episodes, with Krantz expected to helm another. In addition to playing the lead, Uwais also will serve as producer, lead martial arts and fight choreographer and stunt coordinator.

Written by Wirth, who also serves as showrunner, Wu Assassins, set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, is a martial arts crime series with supernatural elements. It stars Uwais as Kai Jin, who becomes the latest and last Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again. Mann plays Uncle Six.

Wirth executive produces with Krantz and Nomadic Pictures’ Oakes and Frislev.

Uwais is known for his roles in The Raid, The Raid 2 on which he also served as fight choreographer, and most recently Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He’s in post-production on Mile 22, on which he stars and serves as co-fight choreographer. He is repped by Gersh, Ricky Siahaan and Management 360.

Wirth previously worked with Nomadic Pictures on Hell On Wheels where he served as an executive producer.

Krantz also has Suburbs Famous (working title), a dramedy co-written and starring Nia Vardalos, in development at Bravo. He is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and attorney Bianca Levin.