Into the Badlands co-executive producer LaToya Morgan in staying in the AMC fold, signing a new, multi-year overall deal with the network. Under the pact, Morgan will develop new series. In addition, she will oversee an inclusion initiative for AMC, in which she will supervise and mentor diverse emerging writers for development.

Into the Badlands AMC

Morgan serves as co-executive producer on AMC’s Into the Badlands, which is midway through its third season. In partnership with Brad Weston’s Makeready, Morgan is developing a drama for AMC based on Wesley Lowery’s best-selling nonfiction book They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice, published by Little, Brown & Company in 2016. Additionally, AMC acquired the TV rights to Karen Thompson Walker’s best-selling novel The Age of Miracles to develop as a series, executive produced by Morgan and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, along with Sinead Daly, who will also write.

NAACP Image Award nominee Morgan wrote on AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies, served as a staff writer on Shameless and also penned episodes of Complications. On the feature side, she was hired to adapt The Two Minute Rule for Original Film and Story Mining & Supply. Morgan has original crime thriller Carried By Six being produced by Barry Josephson, with Matt Ruskin directing.

Morgan is repped by CAA and Eclipse Law.