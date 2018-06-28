Telemundo has pulled in some very impressive numbers for the 2018 World Cup but yesterday day was clearly not a winner as hosts of the network’s morning show descended into blatant racist moves. Moves that has led the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish language outlet to suspend James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme indefinitely.

“We are extremely disappointed with our morning show contributors James Tahhan’s and Janice Bencosme’s gestures referring to the South Korean national soccer team,” Telemundo declared Thursday of the Team Mexico jersey wearing on-air talent. “Our company takes this kind of inappropriate behavior very seriously as it is contrary to our values and standards.”

Telemundo made their move public via social media this morning, which was almost a day after the Un Nuevo Dia (A New Day) duo visually mocked the South Korean team with vile slant-eye expressions:

The remarkable 2-0 win by the Asian nation over 2014 FIFA champions Germany not only knocked Die Mannschaft out of the tournament at such an early stage for the first time since 1954 but also allowed Mexico to advance despite being clobbered 3-0 by Sweden on Wednesday.

Tahhan took to social media himself to apologize.

“I made a mistake and made an inappropriate and insensitive gesture towards the Asian community,” the chef wrote. “It was a lack of sensitivity on my part. I admit that I did something wrong and wanted to apologize to anyone who was offended by it,”

Mexico are set to face powerhouse Brazil on July 2 in what could be a defining match for the both teams and the 2018 World Cup