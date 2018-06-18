Sunday’s Germany v Mexico World Cup match, which saw the defending champions defeated 0-1 by El Tri, reportedly set off an artificial earthquake in Mexico City — caused by simultaneous mass jumping after Hirving Lozano’s 35th-minute goal. The Mexican win is the latest surprise in the tournament that’s already seen plenty on the pitch since kick-off last Thursday. Unsurprisingly, ratings have been strong across Europe, particularly in Germany where a massive amount of fans tuned in to yesterday’s fixture with 25.97M viewers giving ZDF an 81.6 share of the — ultimately disappointed — TV audience.

Die Mannschaft’s entry into the tournament after winning four years ago was almost equal in the overnight ratings to its first match back in 2014 when it faced Portugal with 26.29M viewers and an 81.7 share. Nineteen of the top 20 most-watched TV programs ever in Germany are soccer matches, with each garnering more than 25M viewers. The Germany v Mexico game kicked off at 5PM in continental Europe yesterday, whereas the 2014 start was held on a Monday at 6PM.

German fans not crying in their bier were again in front of ZDF for the Brazil v Switzerland 1-1 draw with 11.98M watching for 36.6% of the audience later in the day.

In the UK, where fans will see England suit up for its first match, against Tunisia, tonight in Russia, the Germany v Mexico game was seen by 6.5M BBC One viewers and a big 48% of the TV audience. The Brazil v Sweden game on ITV had 7.5M viewers for a lower 37 share.

In France, where TF1 scored a 2018 ratings high with Saturday’s win against Australia, Germany v Mexico was seen by 5M viewers for 38.8% of the audience and a peak of 7.7M just before play wrapped. Brazil, whose team France defeated in the 1998 final, then faced off with Switzerland with 8.19M viewers tuning into TF1 for a 34.9 share. There was a peak of 9.9M at the end of that match.

Spanish fans watched Germany’s defeat at the foot of Mexico on Mediaset’s Cuatro with 3.91M tuning in for a 30.3 share. The later game was seen by 5.86M on Telecinco, worth a 41.3 slice of the audience.

At 7PM UK time tonight, Tunisia faces off with England. BBC One has the game.