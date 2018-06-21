EXCLUSIVE: It hasn’t quite been reined in by the Amazon’s Lasso of Hestia yet, but a surprise appearance at Comic-Con by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot looks likely to happen.

Plans are still being finalized and coordinated for the schedule of the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel Wonder Woman 1984, but we hear that not only will Gadot be showing up in Hall H for Warner Bros’ big DC presentation — she’ll be bringing a look at the Wonder Woman sequel with her.

What form that sneak peek will take is TBD right now as the film set to open November 1, 2019, is just a couple of weeks into production. However, having said that, WB did release three stills from the flick last week, so clearly something is in the can for the film co-starring Chris Pines.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. had no comment on the SDCC WW1984 appearance when contacted by Deadline.

Already scheduled is a fresh trailer drop of Aquaman, per director James Wan last week, and it’s quite conceivable that DC’s Shazam! will fly in too.

Gadot is a SDCC vet, having appeared last year to jazz up the Justice League panel and attending previous Cons on Entertainment Weekly‘s Women Who Kick Ass panel and DC Wonder Woman sessions.

During Comic-Con 2009, Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau showed up just after production wrapped on Iron Man 2 and, though having only five minutes of footage, knocked the socks off Hall H.

Comic-Con runs July 19-22 at the San Diego Convention Center.