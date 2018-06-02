We already knew that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 2 would take place during the Cold War in the 1980s, but today, a Facebook post by DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, indicates that the film will take place in exactly 1984.

Following Johns’ post, Jenkins has the logo as her Twitter takeover image.

Wonder Woman 2 opens on Nov. 1, 2019. Gal Gadot returns as Diana with a script by Jenkins, Johns and Dave Callaham. The first DC feature was released a year ago breaking records at the box office for a female-directed live-action movie, and becoming the highest grossing film stateside of the summer with over $421M and $821M worldwide. Kristen Wiig will play the villain Cheetah in the sequel, with Narcos star Pedro Pascal also joining the cast.