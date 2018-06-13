Diana’s boyfriend Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, is very much alive in Wonder Woman 2, as revealed today by director Patty Jenkins. He was last thought for dead.

Jenkins, together with Gal Gadot, dropped the first images from Wonder Woman 2 today which promptly starts production in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and in the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands.

In the photo above, we see Wonder Woman soaking in the world that is the 1980s, where the second movie takes place as she battles Kristen Wiig’s The Cheetah. Pedro Pascal also stars in the film.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gadot are producing the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are EPs.

Joining Jenkins behind the scenes are several members from her Wonder Woman team including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (Amélie), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (Topsy-Turvy). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (United 93) will cut the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on November 1, 2019.