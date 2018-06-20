Wolfe Releasing has obtained the theatrical distribution rights to writer-director Yen Tan’s Texas-set family drama 1985 following its world premiere at SXSW this year. Gotham‘s Cory Michael Smith stars alongside Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Golden Globe winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield), and Jamie Chung (FOX’s The Gifted). The pic is set for release in October. Inspired by Tan’s short film of the same name, the plot follows Adrian (Smith), a closeted young man returning to his Texas hometown for Christmas during the first wave of the AIDS crisis. Burdened with an unspeakable tragedy in New York, Adrian reconnects with his brother (Aidan Langford) and estranged childhood friend (Chung), as he struggles to divulge his dire circumstances to his religious parents (Madsen and Chiklis). Producers are Ash Christian of Cranium Entertainment and HutcH of MuseLessMime Productions. The deal was negotiated by Jim Stephens, President of Wolfe Releasing, and Paradigm’s Derek Kigongo on behalf of the filmmakers.

Paladin has acquired music documentary 40 Years In The Making: The Magic Music Movie for an August 3 national theatrical release followed by a digital release via The Orchard on September 4. From director Lee Aronsohn, the film follows Aronsohn’s mission to reunite the scattered members of Boulder’s most influential and elusive jam band, Magic Music, in the hopes of getting them to play one last show. Living in a makeshift camp up in the mountains, the band became popular among locals for their original songs, acoustic instruments, and light harmonies. They never signed a record deal and eventually broke up in 1975. The Orchard will also release the film’s soundtrack with original recordings of the band from the early 1970’s that have never before been available. Written by Aronsohn, the doc features new interviews and archival footage with band members George Cahill (Tode), Chris Daniels (Spoons), Rob Galloway (Poonah), Will Luckey (Wilbur), Bill Makepeace (Das), Kevin Milburn (CW), and Lynn Poyer (Flatbush). Fleur Saville produced the film, while Aronsohn, Lisa Haisha, and Jeff Jampol served as exec producers.