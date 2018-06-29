WME has brought on filmmaker Matt Palmer, who directed and wrote his first feature, Calibre, which recently premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and picked the Michael Powell Award. The pic, which is available to stream on Netflix, is described as a brutal thriller set in the rural Scottish Highland. Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) and Martin McCann (The Survivalist) star. Prior to this feature Palmer directed and wrote the shorts The Gas Man and Island. He continues to be managed by Josh Varney at 42.

Primary Wave

Comedic writer/actor Biniam Bizuneh has joined Paradigm Talent Agency for representation. The former Jimmy Kimmel Live staff writer recently starred as the lead opposite Beth Behrs in Lee Daniels’ single-camera comedy pilot Culture Clash (fka Our People) for Fox. Bizuneh wrote and starred in his originals for Comedy Central Digital, including How To Be Broke, which recently wrapped its second season. In addition, he performs stand up comedy nationally and frequently opens for Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villasenor. His first television standup debut was on Viceland’s Flophouse. Bizuneh continues to be repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels LLC.