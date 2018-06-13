EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe-winning actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has signed with WME for representation. In addition to winning a Globe for his role in 2016’s Nocturnal Animals, he received BAFTA and Film Critics Society nomisfor his toxic character in Tom Ford’s acclaimed drama.

Taylor-Johnson’s breakout role was in Nowhere Boy directed by his now-wife Sam Taylor-Johnson. He went on to star in an array of comic book and sci-fi fare that included Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla. He also starred in Doug Liman’s war pic The Wall as well as period pieces Anna Karenina and Albert Nobbs and Oliver Stone’s crime thriller Savages.

He will next be seen opposite Chris Pine in David Mackenzie’s upcoming Outlaw King, which is slated for a November release on Netflix. He also recently wrapped the film adaptation of James Frey’s book A Million Little Pieces, which he also co-wrote and produced.

Taylor-Johnson continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Sloane Offer Weber Dern, and Todd Shemarya Artists. He was previously agented at UTA.