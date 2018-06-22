EXCLUSIVE: NCIS’s Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Entertainment has signed a two-year first-look deal with CBS TV Studios, the studio behind the popular CBS drama series. In conjunction with that, Valderrama has closed a new pact to continue on NCIS where he plays Special Agent Nick Torres.

WV Entertainment’s first-look agreement is for scripted and unscripted projects, with a strong emphasis on diversity.

“As someone who immigrated to the United States at 14 years old, I am immensely passionate about this opportunity to create engaging and culturally relevant projects with CBS Television Studios,” Valderrama said.

Valderrama originally joined NCIS as a new series regular at the beginning of Season 14. His original contract was up at the end of the most recent fifteenth season, and he is now set to return for the series’ upcoming 16th season as part of a new two-year deal that would also cover a potential 17th season of the long-running crime procedural.

Projects Valderrama has produced under his WV Entertainment banner include The Hollywood Puppet Show, Handy Manny for Playhouse Disney, and Douglas Family Gold for Oxygen. On the feature side he produced and is voicing the upcoming animated film Charming alongside John H. Williams, producer of the Shrek franchise.

Valderrama’s philanthropic endeavors include Harness, a group he launched recently with America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams, which is dedicated to connecting communities through conversation to inspire action and power change. Valderrama also serves on the board of Voto Latino and is co-chair of their artist coalition. He is also the spokesperson for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and is the founder of their Ready 2 Lead program, which educates and empowers the Latino youth. In 2013, Valderrama was honored with an ALMA Award for Outstanding Social Activism.

Valderrama is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.