EXCLUSIVE: William H. Macy has signed with ICM Partners. The news comes as he and his Shameless gang are in production on Season 9 of the Showtime series, which has already staked out a September 9 premiere date. Macy has been Emmy nominated the past four years for his role as Gallagher clan patriarch Frank on the drama. He won the SAG Award for it earlier this year.

Macy has won two Emmy Awards, four SAG Awards and was nominated for an Oscar for 1996’s Best Picture winner Fargo. His credits also include Seabiscuit, The Wool Cap and Door to Door.

His recently directed and starred in the indie Krystal, opposite Rosario Dawson, Kathy Bates, Rick Fox and Felicity Huffman.

Macy has no manager or lawyer. He had been agented by WME.