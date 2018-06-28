Nashville‘s Will Chase and Tony-winner Kelli O’Hara will take on Kiss Me, Kate in a new Roundabout Theatre Broadway production set for next year. Roundabout’s Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO, made the announcement today.

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances at Studio 54 on Broadway on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The limited engagement runs through Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Chase will play “Petruchio/Fred Graham” to O’Hara’s “Kate/Lilli Vanessi.” The musical, with book by Sam and Bella Spewack and music and lyrics by Cole Porter, will be directed by by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout’s Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis.

Additional cast members will be announced soon.

Warren Carlyle will choreograph, with music direction by Paul Gemignani. The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound) and David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design).

Tony-winner O’Hara (2015, The King & I) appeared in the Roundabout’s 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick Jr. Chase returns to Roundabout following his Tony nominated role in 2012 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2016, O’Hara and Chase starred in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate directed by Scott Ellis.

O’Hara’s other stage credits include The Bridges of Madison County and South Pacific, with TV credits including Showtime’s Master of Sex, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and CBS’ Blue Bloods.

Chase can be seen on HBO’s Sharp Objects and YouTube Red’s Impulse, and most recently appeared on FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s The Deuce. He’s probably best known as country star Luke Wheeler on ABC’s Nashville.

Kiss Me, Kate, based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, features such Porter classics as “Too Darn Hot,” “So In Love” and “Always True To You In My Fashion.”