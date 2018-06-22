EXCLUSIVE: Wild Eye Releasing, the independent distributor best known for B-movies such as Hell’s Kitty and The Jurassic Dead, has picked up its first title for a theatrical release. The company, run by Rob Hauschild, has picked up the U.S. rights to Portuguese horror film The Forest of the Lost Souls.

The company has set an August release for the coming of age slasher movie and you can see the first trailer for the film, written and directed by directed by José Pedro Lopes, above.

The psychological, which had its world premiere at the Fantasporto Film Festival in February, follows complete strangers Ricardo and Carolina, who meet seemingly by chance in the “Forest of the Lost Souls”, a place where many people go to commit suicide. These two, a young woman and an old man, are in the forest for the same reason but they decide to briefly postpone killing themselves in order to explore the forest. As they continue talking to one another, Ricardo and Carolina find themselves intrigued by one another, but as they go further into the forest it becomes clear that one of them has other reasons for being in the forest and is not who they would have the other believe them to be and is actually a psychopath.

The film stars Daniela Love, Jorge Mota, Mafalda Banquart, Ligia Roque and Lilia Lopes. It is produced by Ana Almeida with production companies Anexo 82, Studio 2203, Creatura and Agenta a Norte.

The move is a new direction for Wild Eye Releasing, whose recent releases include well-received sci-fi thriller Soft Matter and James Klass’s House on Elm Lake.

The Forest of the Lost Souls will open theatrically August 3.