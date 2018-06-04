Regency Enterprises and 20th Century Fox have dropped the first, explosive trailer for Steve McQueen’s Widows. The modern-day thriller is co-written by the Oscar winning director with Gone Girl‘s Gillian Flynn and unites a group of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo star. Check out the first look above.

Crime, passion and corruption frame the story that’s based on the book by Lynda La Plante. After their husbands die, Veronica (Davis), Alice (Debicki), Linda (Rodriguez) and Belle (Erivo) are forced to take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. The best thing they have going for themselves, as Davis’ Veronica notes, is “no one thinks we have the balls to pull this off.”

Widows also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.

Fox is releasing domestically on November 16 with the UK going a week ahead. Producers are See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, McQueen and Regency’s Arnon Milchan.