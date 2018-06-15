EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired White Rabbit, the Daryl Wein-directed narrative dramatic comedy inspired by the performance art work of Vivian Bang, a Korean American performance artist who struggles to break through in Los Angeles. The pic premiered at Sundance last January. Gravitas Ventures will release theatrically in LA and simultaneously on demand September 21.

Bang co-wrote and co-produced the movie with Wein under his banner Mister Lister Films. She will star in upcoming Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe alongside Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong and Randall Park. Wein founded Mister Lister Films with partner, Zoe Lister-Jones. He directed Lola Versus, Breaking Upwards, Blueprint, and Consumed, and on the small screen, he helmed Mozart in the Jungle for Amazon.

Said Gravita Ventures’ Laura Florence: “Vivian Bang gives an incredible performance in White Rabbit and we are proud to be partnering with such a talented filmmaking team.”

White Rabbit also stars actress Nana Ghana who is the 24th grand daughter of the sitting King in Ghana. Ghana is part of the cast of James Franco’s upcoming The Long Home.

Gravitas’ Nolan Gallagher brokered the deal with Ramo Law and XYZ Films; Wein is repped by WME.