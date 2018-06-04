Hustler, dealer, kingpin, informant, legend … teenager. It’s 1984 Detroit — and the only thing hotter than the Tigers that year was crack cocaine. Well, maybe the War on Drugs. Kids asks, “How come we stay [here], Dad?” He replies, “Son, a lion don’t leave the Serengeti.”

Here is the first trailer for White Boy Rick, starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as the father and Richie Merritt as the 15-year-old. Here’s the logline: Based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.

Little Rick gets mixed up in deep in some stuff but handles and does it well. “You wanna move weight, you come to me,” he’s told — and the kid is on his way to being “legit.” Much partying and enjoyment ensues, for a while.

Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Rory Cochrane, RJ Cyler, Jonathan Majors and Eddie Marsan co-star, with Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie as the Ricks’ parents/grandparents. Yann Demange directs from a script by Andy Weiss and Logan & Noah Miller. The producers are John Lesher, Julie Yorn, Scott Franklin and Darren Aronofsky.

Have a look at the trailer and tell us what you think.