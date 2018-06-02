EXCLUSIVE: WGA West executive director David Young will be staying put for another four years – and possibly longer. The guild’s board of directors has extended his contract for four years with an option for two more years after that.

He was appointed interim executive director in 2005 and executive director in 2006. His contract last was extended five years ago.

Young, who guided the guild through its 100-day strike of 2007-08, has been leading its efforts to renegotiate its 42-year-old agreement with the Association of Talent Agents.

Young is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid labor leaders. According to the guild’s latest report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor, he was paid $573,032 for the reporting period ending March 31, 2017.