Drama writer-producer Wendy Calhoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the pact, Calhoun will be developing and writing new series for broadcast, digital, and cable.

Calhoun most recently served as consulting producer on the first season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19. Her resume includes serving as writer/co-executive producer on the highly-rated first season of Fox’s Empire and stints on ABC’s Nashville and Revenge, FX’s Justified and NBC’s Life. She shared WGA Best New Series Award nominations for her work on Justified and Nashville.

Calhoun has developed projects for Netflix, FBC, 20th TV Studios, FX and ABC Signature. Additionally, she wrote and directed the virtual reality short, Left Behind, sponsored by Google, and served as the Narrative Consultant for Electronic Arts’ Battlefield Hardline video game.

Calhoun, who has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion, is next producing an event for the Ghetto Film School and the WGAw Committee of Black Writers at Santa Monica College next month to encourage mentorships between professional writers, GFS Alumni, and SMC students. She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and UTA.