“I have my art, and I have my friends. I’ll be OK.” So says Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell), who survives a vicious assault by a group of “Nazi thugs” that wipes away all of his memories and leaves him physically shattered. Instead of giving up, he gets even in a most unusual manner.

Welcome to the first trailer for Welcome to Marwen, which is billed as “the miraculous true story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit,” Written and directed by Robert Zemeckis from a story he wrote with Caroline Thompson, it follows Hogancamp as he put together pieces from his old and new life and meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation — a testament to the most powerful women he knows — through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Falk Hentschel and Janelle Monae on the Imagemovers film presented by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures. Produced by Zemeckis, Jack Rapke and Steve Starkey, the unique-looking film based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary Marwencol opens November 21 via Universal. Check out the trailer above and the poster below, and tell us what you think.