Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (First Match) and Sara Vickers (Endeavour) are the latest cast additions to Damon Lindelof’s HBO Watchmen pilot, a take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series. They join previously cast Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher and Jacob Ming-Trent.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own. As Lindelof recently noted, the project is not an adaptation of the 12 issues of the comic but an original story that remixes them.

As per all Watchmen castings, no details about the actors’ characters are provided.

Lindelof, who wrote the script, executive produces the pilot with Nicole Kassell, who is directing, Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros Television.

Abdul-Mateen, a 2015 graduate of the Yale School of Drama, will next be seen as villain Black Manta in James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman. He most recently appeared in SXSW Audience Award winner First Match, which was released on Netflix in March and guest-starred in The Handmaid’s Tale. He’s repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.

Vickers is known for her role as Joan Thursday in ITV’s Endeavour. Her other TV credits include The Alienist, Shetland, Lovesick and The Crown, among others. She’s repped by Curtis Brown Group.