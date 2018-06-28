Sleepy Hollow alum Tom Mison, Frances Fisher (Titanic) and Jacob Ming-Trent (Superfly) have signed on to the cast of Damon Lindelof’s HBO Watchmen pilot, a take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series. They join previously cast Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own. As Lindelof recently noted, the project is not an adaptation of the 12 issues of the comic but an original story that remixes them.

As has been case with all Watchmen castings, no details about the actors’ characters are provided.

Lindelof, who wrote the script, executive produces the pilot with Nicole Kassell, who is directing, Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros Television.

Mison is coming off a starring run on Fox’s hit series Sleepy Hollow. His other credits include miniseries Lost In Austen, HBO/BBC limited series Parade’s End with Benedict Cumberbatch and features Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and One Day. He’s repped by UTA.

Fisher, known for her role as Kate Winslet’s mother in Oscar-winning Titanic, recently wrapped upcoming features Run The Race, Someone Else’s Wedding, and Shrimp, written and directed by Zelda Williams. Her recent TV credits include Masters of Sex, Fargo and Criminal Minds. She’s repped by Green & Associates Talent Agency.

Ming-Trent can currently be seen in Sony’s Superfly. He most recently appeared on TV as Ron Balls in Showtime’s White Famous. Other credits include Feed the Beast, Law & Order, among others. He’s repped by The Talent House and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.