A pair of panels highlighting some of Hollywood’s top female TV showrunners is getting underway soon at Twitter headquarters in Santa Monica, presented and moderated by The Post co-screenwriter Liz Hannah. Deadline will be following along with the live stream of the event, which is scheduled to include the likes of Amy Berg, Laeta Kalogridis, Lauren Iungerich, Moira Walley-Beckett, Sarah Watson, Veena Sud and more.

The first panel is scheduled to begin at 7 PM PT, with a second panel to follow at 8. Click on the link below for the live stream.

https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BdxYolmkDLGX

Hannah, a co-recipient of the WGA’s Paul Selvin Award this year for co-writing The Post with Josh Singer, was among the most vocal critics when Variety began promoting a panel event titled “A Night in the Writers’ Room” featuring drama and comedy panels and 12 showrunners, only one of whom was female (Mom EP Gemma Baker). The Deadline sister site has apologized and added more female participants, but Hannah’s idea to hold a concurrent panel as a sign of solidarity sparked within the industry and online.

Twitter eventually came aboard to host. The hashtag for the event is #inclusionandcocktails.

Check out the live stream of tonight’s panels above. Hannah said they will be available for replay after they end.