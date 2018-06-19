WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey will seek to allay concerns this week as he holds a series of town hall meetings with AT&T’s new television and film units, now that the long-delayed acquisition of Time Warner has closed and the hard work of integrating the entertainment business within the telecommunications giant’s operations begins.

Following a session today at the newly christened WarnerMedia global headquarters in New York City, Stankey is expected to join HBO CEO Richard Plepler at a noon ET session Tuesday in the HBO Theater in New York. On Wednesday, Stankey will be in Burbank alongside Warner Bros studio chief Kevin Tsujihara, where the studio chief promised a “lively and honest conversation.” Stankey wraps up the town hall sessions at 11 AM ET Friday at a CNN town hall meeting in Atlanta hosted by Anderson Cooper.

“I don’t expect that these sessions will answer all your questions,” Stankey said in a memo last week to WarnerMedia’s staff. “But I hope they will start a dialogue and provide further insight on how the combined company might address industry challenges of consolidation, vertical integration, direct to consumer models, data/advertising innovation and globalization. Spoiler alert — I won’t be offering my views on what content we should be producing next year. I have tremendous respect for the world-class creative talent we have throughout the company.”

Still, there are bound to be questions that more directly affect employees, who have begun thinking about their compensation. Will the Dallas-based descendant of Ma Bell feel as generous about pay packages as the brothers Warner? Will executives be urged to economize and fly coach, like their brethren at Amazon Studios?

Some WarnerMedia employees may have thought AT&T’s might hand out free phones. Instead, they’ll be eligible for a 50% discount on voice, text, and data plans — something Stankey alluded to in last week’s memo.

Kevin Tsujihara sent this memo to Warner Bros staff today: