WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey took his keep calm and carry on message to the Warner Bros studio lot this morning, in the latest stop in a weeklong series of town hall meetings.

Stankey was joined onstage by Warner Bros studio head Kevin Tsujihara and communications chief Dee Dee Myers, with the new WarnerMedia logo providing a backdrop.

The studio kicked off the session with a sizzle reel narrated by The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar showcasing movie, television, animation and consumer products. Titled Content Connects People, the video contained highlights of such upcoming films of A Star Is Born, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and Crazy Rich Asians starring Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh, the hit CBS series Young Sheldon, syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shows from producer Greg Berlanti.

It ended with a kicker, declaring: the future looks epic.

“The assets of Warner Bros are the people,” Tsujihara said. “It all begins and ends with the quality of the content we create.”

The first question came from one of Warner Bros. most senior employees, Bugs Bunny, who posed the obvious query:

“What’s up, John? What’s your favorite thing about Warner Bros?”

Stankey used the question to acknowledge the rich Warner Bros. heritage, heaping praise on the studio as the home to such iconic characters as Superman and popular shows like The Big Bang Theory.

“I love the history and have a strong degree of respect for the legacy,” Stankey said. “The WB brand has done a fabulous job. It’s a tremendous honor to be part of the future.”

Stankey took a light tone, joking about AT&T’s cell coverage on the Burbank lot. He said there had been discussions, prior to the acquisition, about investing in high value premium content as well as needing to move early and move fast since “the battle lines are being drawn” in the industry.

“He’s very impressive,” an executive attendee to today’s townhall told Deadline of the WarnerMedia boss

The veteran AT&T executive talked about the importance of continuing to attract the best creative talent with the new company and WB. Stankey has logged some heavy frequent flier miles, as he travels to various corners of the media empire to allay concerns and talk about the future. The next stop is Atlanta, where Stankey will meet with CNN staff in a session hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Things have moved at a brisk pace since a federal judge cleared the way for AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner and the telecommunications giant closed the deal. The acquisition brought two high-profile departures, with the exit of Time Warner’s chief executive Jeff Bewkes and Turner Chief Executive John Martin.

Stankey, in an interview with Deadline, said he did not anticipate any more executive disruption.