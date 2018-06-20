Warner Bros has claimed a legal victory over Spanish firm Gaidels Land for illegally selling the studio’s movies in the territory.

In a communique issued today by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, the studio announced that following a trial in the Commercial Court in Madrid it had “prevailed” in its lawsuit against Gaidels Land S.L.

Warner Bros. accused distributor Gaidels of selling classic movies without license to local broadcasters in Spain using forged documents. Among movies sold illegally were Cimarron, Cool Hand Luke and Kelly’s Heroes.

According to Warner Bros, after hearing arguments in early June, the court ordered Gaidels to “immediately cease all distribution of the films and awarded Warner Bros. damages on account of Gaidels’ copyrights infringement.” The amount of damages was not disclosed. Gaidels was not available for comment when contacted.

“Warner Bros. takes the issue of motion picture piracy in Spain very seriously,” said Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “We are hopeful that the result in this lawsuit will send a strong message that Warner Bros. will not tolerate unauthorized distribution of its properties.”

Warner’s Spanish footprint includes a theme park in the south of Madrid and a robust local TV division. The country remains a hotbed of piracy, however. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution licenses around 61,000 hours of programming in more than 175 countries.