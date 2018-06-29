United Talent Agency’s Peter Dodd is heading over to the Warner Bros. Burbank, CA lot where he’s been named Vice President, Creative Development.

Courtenay Valenti, the studio’s President of Production and Development made the news official today. Dodd will report to Valenti.

Dodd has been a literary agent at UTA for the last six years where he’s negotiated over 100 film film deals with studios including New Line, Netflix, A24, and Universal. He started at UTA as an assistant in 2009. In his new role at Warner Bros., he will work with writers and producers on the development of original scripts, literary adaptations and existing IP.

“We are so excited for Peter to join Warner Bros. Pictures,” said Valenti in a statement. “His ability to identify emerging talent, his excellent taste in material, and his skill and experience in putting movies together make him an ideal executive for Warner Bros.”

Prior to UTA, Dodd served as a Corporate Strategy Analyst at The Walt Disney Company, working across four business units on special projects for the Strategy Group and the CFO, including advising on what would ultimately become Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. He began his career as an Associate Consultant at Bain & Company in Boston. He is a graduate of Harvard University and was a member of its Hasty Pudding Theatricals group.