EXCLUSIVE: Kristy Carlson, SVP, Feature Casting, at Warner Bros. Pictures, will now head the department as its senior executive, responsible for working with the studio’s creative teams and filmmakers to cast key roles on the Burbank lot’s feature slate.

Carlson will report to Warner Bros. Pictures. President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti.

Carlson, who arrived at the studio in 1999, replaces Lora Kennedy, who left her role as head of Warner Bros. Pictures’ casting department earlier this week.

During Carlson’s tenure she has served as casting director on such Warner titles as Wonder Woman, Justice League, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, the Happy Feet franchise, Sucker Punch and Watchmen. Since 2010, Carlson has served as the studio’s SVP of Feature Casting.

Additionally, Carlson has helped supervise the casting of such projects such as the Harry Potter franchise and its spinoff Fantastic Beasts, The Last Samurai, Troy, the 300 series, the Sherlock Holmes series, Edge of Tomorrow, Mad Max: Fury Road, Suicide Squad, the upcoming pics Crazy Rich Asians, A Star Is Born, Aquaman and many more.

“Kristy is a great casting executive with impeccable taste and an innate talent for placing actors in their best roles, including a number of our recent tentpole releases,” said Valenti. “As the head of our casting team, she’ll help us further the Studio’s legacy of showcasing new and established talent in films of all genres across the industry’s broadest release slate. We’ll also look to Kristy to continue to do the great work of her colleague and predecessor, Lora Kennedy, who built our casting operation into one of the most successful and respected in the business.”